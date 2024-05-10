A nearly 11-year term has been given to a man who was seeking revenge when he fatally shot a 20-year-old man in a West St. Paul park.

Brenden Jamel Reynolds, 25, of St. Cloud, was sentenced to 10⅔ years Thursday in Dakota County District Court after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death on June 9, 2021, of Jayvon Andrew Malone, of Maplewood.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Reynolds is expected to serve the first 6¼ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

"This is another example of a senseless death resulting from gun violence," County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement. "No one should have to fear for their life at a park."

Reynolds was initially charged with second-degree murder. He agreed to plead guilty to a lesser count of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint:

A report of shots fired shortly before 9 p.m. sent police to Thompson County Park, where they saw two people putting pressure on gunshot wounds to Malone's chest and back. Medics took over tending to Malone; he soon died at a nearby hospital.

A witness told police the gunfire occurred during a party to raise money for legal fees for someone in jail.

Surveillance video show Reynolds arriving at the park on a motorcycle. He walked over to Malone and said, "You got my brother killed," the complaint quoted him as saying. A punch from Reynolds sent Malone to the ground.

Malone got up and ran, and Reynolds shot him. Malone fired shots in Reynolds' direction and ended up down on the grass.

Law enforcement believed that Reynolds was blaming Malone for the shooting death in 2018 of Wilbert Harris-McCalister, 19, of St. Paul, in the city's Summit-University neighborhood, where a marijuana deal between gang members turned into a gun battle. Malone was convicted of first-degree robbery for his role in for that confrontation and served time in prison.







