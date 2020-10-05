Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has tested negative for coronavirus but is curtailing public contact after greeting President Donald Trump at the airport last week, his office announced Monday.

“Following my doctor’s advice, I am limiting activities and will be tested again later this week to confirm the results,” the East Gull Republican said in a statement.

Gazelka was one of a number of prominent Minnesota Republicans who was potentially exposed to the virus during the president’s Sept. 30 campaign swing through the state. The visit, one day before Trump announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, included appearances at the Minneapolis airport, a private home in Shorewood and a rally in Duluth.

Three Minnesota Republican congressmen who flew on Air Force One with the president, Reps. Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber, disclosed negative tests on Friday. State House Republican Leader Kurt Daudt, who posed for a photo with Trump at the airport, announced his negative test results on Saturday. Jason Lewis, a former congressman running for U.S. Senate, issued a statement Monday saying he tested negative and is returning to the campaign trail after four days of self quarantine due to a brief interaction with the president.

Lewis also took aim at media coverage of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, suggesting that the press has not devoted enough scrutiny to the role of China and “mask-less rioters” in spreading the virus. He also suggested that journalists inquire further about the health of Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden, who was mocked by Trump in last week’s debate for his mask-wearing. Biden’s campaign said he tested negative on Sunday, five days after the debate.

Health experts advise a 14-day quarantine after close exposure to someone with COVID-19 even if an initial test proves negative. But the Minnesota Department of Health says that if exposure to someone who has tested positive doesn’t meet the medium-risk threshold of 15 minutes of exposure within a distance of 6 feet, quarantines can be voluntary and shorter.

It’s not clear whether the three Republican congressmen are seeking additional tests or to what extent they plan to self-quarantine this week. All three flew back to Minnesota from Washington, D.C., on a commercial Delta flight Friday evening, despite an airline policy prohibiting passengers who have been exposed to the virus in the last 14 days. Like Gazelka, Daudt is expected to be tested again before the Legislature returns next week.

In addition to the airport appearance and a rally in Duluth, the president hosted a fundraiser at the home of Cambria CEO Marty Davis in Shorewood. It is not clear how many of the estimated 40 donors at that event have been tested. As of Monday, state health officials said they had not received a list of people present at the home for contact tracing.

One donor who attended the event, St. Paul philanthropist Helene Houle, told the Star Tribune that the event was “very safely done,” with guests getting tested upon entry and maintaining adequate distance. Houle said she and many others at the indoor fundraiser did not wear masks.

A Minnesota Department of Public Health spokesman said the agency will do contract tracing “of any Minnesota residents who may have had close contact with the president or first lady if and when we receive any names from the White House, the Republican National Committee or other event hosts, or any other health department that has interviewed a positive case and identified a MN resident as a close contact.”

As of Monday, the spokesman said, the health department had not had any contact with the White House or RNC or others at the fundraiser. Davis has made on public comment about the event.

Star Tribune reporters Jeremy Olson and Patrick Condon contributed to this report.