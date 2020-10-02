A handful of prominent Minnesota Republican lawmakers are in quarantine and seeking COVID-19 tests at a critical juncture in the 2020 campaign after President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus on Friday, two days after hosting a fundraiser and rally in the state.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said they are both in quarantine after greeting Trump in the Twin Cities ahead of his airport rally on Wednesday night, which attracted a crowd of 3,000 people in Duluth. Neither said they are experiencing symptoms but are seeking a test immediately.

"I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution I am being tested again on Friday for COVID-19 after testing negative on Tuesday ahead of the President's visit," Daudt, R-Crown, said in a statement. "I will remain in self-quarantine until results are received."

On WCCO radio Friday morning, Gazelka said he and his wife are starting a quarantine at home and seeking a test but said "I fully believe I will be fine."

Minnesota's Republican congressional delegation also traveled on Air Force One with Trump to and from the Duluth rally. Eighth District Rep. Pete Stauber said in a statement that he tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the president's visit, but he's now seeking a new test. His statement didn't explicitly state whether he was in quarantine. Neither did a statement from Sixth District Rep. Tom Emmer, who said he has already taken a COVID-19 test. "I am not exhibiting symptoms and have been tested for COVID by the Office of the Attending Physician and should receive my results within 24 hours," he said.

The office of First District Rep. Jim Hagedorn issued a statement saying he spoke with Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress: "Because Congressman Hagedorn's interactions with the president and others who tested positive did not meet the criteria of close contact — within a distance of six feet for a duration of more than 15 minutes — Dr. Monahan advised the congressman to continue his official duties, such as voting on the House floor, wear a mask, and delay air travel until the results of his COVID-19 test are confirmed as 'negative.'"

A spokeswoman for U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis, who shook hands with Trump on Wednesday, said Friday morning that Lewis "is feeling fine and displaying no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution he has already begun the self quarantine process and will be getting COVID tested as soon as possible."

Upon deplaning Air Force One Wednesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Trump briefly visited with Gazelka, his wife, Maralee Gazelka, Daudt and Lewis on the tarmac before walking over to a pen of supporters who were closely huddled together.

The president kept a distance between himself and the group, but Emmer walked up and embraced the Gazelkas. Stauber could be seen fist-bumping Paul Gazelka before also hugging Maralee Gazelka. Hagedorn shook Paul Gazelka's hand and briefly embraced Maralee Gazelka.

Also meeting Trump at the airport Wednesday were Major General Shawn Manke, Adjunct General of the Minnesota National Guard, and Col. James Cleet, Wing Commander of the 133rd Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sargent Mark Legvold, 133rd Air National Guard.

Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said due to a busy campaign schedule, she was not in contact with Trump ahead of his Duluth rally, and she did not attend a private fundraiser he held at a Lake Minnetonka home earlier that day at the home of Martin Davis, a prominent GOP donor and a member of a wealthy Minnesota family with a number of businesses, including Cambria USA, a quartz countertop maker. Calls and e-mails to the company were not immediately returned.

Nearby resident Margaret Sughrue Carlson, CEO Emeritus of the University of Minnesota Alumni Association, called on Davis to disclose the guest list. "Disclosing the guest list allows those with direct exposure, and the many more impacted indirectly, to get the testing and care they may need." she said.

Carnahan said she understood that all guests at the fundraiser had to be tested for COVID before the event and show a negative result in order to attend.

News broke late Thursday that Hope Hicks, a close aide to Trump, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms during Trump's Duluth rally. She was quarantined on the plane ride back to Washington, D.C. Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the virus.

The development will sideline Trump for at least two weeks and could keep some Republicans in critical races from the campaign trail Minnesota with less than five weeks until Election Day. State health officials say a 14-day quarantine is required regardless of test results if someone had a moderate exposure risk, which means spending 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone known to be infected.

"I think it's unfortunate. You never want to see somebody test positive for COVID because there are still so many uncertainties," Carnahan said.

But she said she wasn't worried about the GOP campaign playbook with a month until Election Day.

"The campaign efforts and the strategy and the team's direct voters contacts, and making sure we're turning out the vote and all the political efforts are still moving forward," Carnahan said. "Obviously, and again I don't know everyone's status right now, but even if people are quarantined there are still ways to campaign with news conferences on Zoom and the like."

