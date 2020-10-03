Minnesota’s three Republican congressmen flew home on a Delta flight from Washington, D.C., Friday night, despite airline restrictions on passengers recently exposed to COVID-19-positive people such as President Donald Trump.

U.S. Reps. Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn all tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday after traveling with Trump on Air Force One to and from a Duluth rally on Wednesday.

The president and first lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The three were to arrive at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on a Delta flight Friday night.

Delta policy states that the airline will not allow anyone knowingly exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days to travel. Health experts advise a 14-day quarantine after close exposure to someone with COVID-19 even if an initial test proves negative.

In an e-mail Friday night, Delta spokeswoman Gina Laughlin reiterated the airline’s cleaning, distancing and mask-wearing policies.

Gallery: President Donald Trump visits Minnesota Gallery: President Donald Trump visits Minnesota

“We also require customers to acknowledge that they are healthy to fly during check-in and have additional protocols in place for added screening,” she said.

Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin condemned the Republican congressmen for flying so soon after exposure to COVID-19.

“Congressmen Emmer, Stauber, and Hagedorn could not even wait a few days to board an airplane,” Martin said in a prepared statement. “These congressmen’s stupidity and disregard for the well-being of their fellow passengers is staggering.”

Zoë Jackson covers young and new voters at the Star Tribune through the Report For America program, supported by the Minneapolis Foundation.