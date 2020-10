Video (00:29) : Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said they are both in quarantine after greeting Trump in the Twin Cities ahead of his airport rally on Wednesday night, which attracted a crowd of 3,000 people in Duluth.

Minnesota’s three Republican congressmen flew home on a Delta flight from Washington, D.C., Friday night, despite airline restrictions on passengers recently exposed to COVID-19-positive people such as President Donald Trump.

U.S. Reps. Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn all tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday after traveling with Trump on Air Force One to and from a Duluth rally on Wednesday.

The president and first lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The three were to arrive at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on a Delta flight Friday night.

Delta policy states that the airline will not allow anyone knowingly exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days to travel. Health experts advise a 14-day quarantine after close exposure to someone with COVID-19 even if an initial test proves negative.

In an e-mail Friday night, Delta spokeswoman Gina Laughlin reiterated the airline’s cleaning, distancing and mask-wearing policies.

“We also require customers to acknowledge that they are healthy to fly during check-in and have additional protocols in place for added screening,” she said.

Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin condemned the Republican congressmen for flying so soon after exposure to COVID-19.

“Congressmen Emmer, Stauber, and Hagedorn could not even wait a few days to board an airplane,” Martin said in a prepared statement. “These congressmen’s stupidity and disregard for the well-being of their fellow passengers is staggering.”

Zoë Jackson covers young and new voters at the Star Tribune through the Report For America program, supported by the Minneapolis Foundation.