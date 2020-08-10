Big Ten university presidents were meeting Sunday night to discuss the fate of football and other fall athletics, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo's Pete Thamel reported:that a similar call on Saturday showed "there was a strong majority – but not unanimous – in support of canceling the season. The group took more than 24 hours before reconvening on Sunday night to discuss the issues again. Sources around the league have indicated that there’s an expectation that the league will cancel fall sports. The variable in question remains when the decision is made and whether the Big Ten can convince anyone else in joining it on the sideline."

The Mid-American Conference became the first Division I league to cancel fall sports, announcing its decision on Saturday.

Thamel also reporter that commissioners from football's "Power Five" conferences -- the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 -- talked on Sunday. But Thamel reported that "the varied agendas and complications of each league make it unlikely that there will be some imminent unified announcement throughout college sports. The potential end of college football in 2020 projects to be as disjoined and messy as the end of college basketball in March."

Sports Illustrated also reported on the Power Five and Big Ten meetings. “It’s gotten to a critical stage. I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.”

That report also said Big 12 and Pac-12 school presidents have meetings scheduled for Tuesday,

