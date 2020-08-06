Daytime playoff hockey - you gotta love it.

Michael Rand is joined by Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan from Edmonton at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a preview of Game 3 between the Wild and Canucks.

You can also watch the show live on our Facebook video page.

This StribSports Live video, presented by X Golf, will get you ready for the drop of the puck at 1:30 p.m.