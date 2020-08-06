Wild gameday

1:30 p.m. vs. Vancouver at Edmonton • FSN/NHL Network, 100.3 FM

Matinee game for series lead

Preview: After a pair of night games, the Wild and Canucks are in the matinee spotlight for a critical Game 3 at Rogers Place. Teams that win the third contest in a best-of-five after splitting the first two are 21-7 all-time in the series. So far, the side that's scored first has gone on to win each game. The special-teams battle has also been key, with both game-winning goals coming on the power play.

Players to watch: F Eric Staal leads the Wild in points (4) and assists (4). F Zach Parise has the most assists in Wild postseason history (19) after assisting on two goals in Game 2. … Canucks F Brock Boeser's goal in Game 2 was his first since Jan. 11. Aside from scoring the game-winning goal and adding an assist, F Bo Horvat won 15 of 21 faceoffs Tuesday.

Numbers: Parise logged the most ice time among Wild forwards Tuesday at 19 minutes, 10 seconds. F Kevin Fiala had a game-high six shots on net in Game 2. … F Tanner Pearson's goal 24 seconds into Game 2 was the second-fastest to open a playoff game in Canucks history. … Vancouver's top two lines combined for seven points in Game 2.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (upper body) is out. Canucks F Josh Leivo (fractured kneecap) is also out. Fs Tyler Toffoli and Adam Gaudette were unfit to play in Game 2, and the Canucks said F Micheal Ferland is unfit to play for the rest of this series. Antoine Roussel didn't finish Game 2, but his availability is unclear.

Sarah McLellan