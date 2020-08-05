EDMONTON, ALBERTA – The frequency with which the Wild was banished to the penalty box in Game 2 Tuesday didn't just limit its opportunity to set up in the Canucks' end of the rink.

A string of eight penalties also made it difficult for some players to get traction in the action, an unevenness in the 4-3 loss that was a far cry from the balanced look the Wild used when it was victorious in the series opener.

"It's tough for guys who aren't on the special teams to get rolling and get in the feel of the game," winger Luke Kunin said. "We know they are going to call penalties on both ends. We have to capitalize when we get the power plays. We have to kill it and take the momentum away from them when they are on the power play."

Vancouver's box was also busy, with the Canucks doling out six power plays to the Wild.

But unlike that 3-0 win in Game 1 when the Wild took advantage twice, the team was blanked in Round 2 — struggling to set up and then finish on the shots it did get off. All nine attempts thrown at Vancouver's net were fended off by goalie Jacob Markstrom.

"They did a good job of standing up on us on our entries and when we did get it in, we didn't connect on that first pass to settle things down," winger Zach Parise said. "I think that made a big difference in the momentum of the game when we're not capitalizing on those chances. If you're going to get that many opportunities, you've got to at least get some momentum off it and we have to put one in."

Parise felt the officials were "calling it by the book" when it comes to penalties and while each game is different, that's probably what Wild players have to expect the rest of the way.

Most of the minors against the Wild were stick infractions, with five of the eight penalties either slashing, tripping or high-sticking.

"Those are very correctable penalties," coach Dean Evason said. "I don't care what league you're in you can't slash a guy on the stick or the hands. It's going to get called every time. That's a no-brainer standard and one we have to correct really quickly."

Close call

After two goals by winger Kevin Fiala in the last three minutes of the third period Tuesday pulled the Wild within 1, the team nearly extended the game to overtime.

A last-ditch shot from center ice by defenseman Brad Hunt appeared to catch Markstrom by surprise, hitting the goalie up high before falling just outside the net as time expired.

"I don't know if Markstrom saw that last one coming," Evason said. "So, obviously it's a little too late there, but it showed that our group did not quit. We were still trying to do the right things. We were competing off those faceoffs to get the puck to the net."

Feeling good

The Wild didn't practice Wednesday ahead of an early puck drop Thursday that is the start of a back-to-back, but Parise said after Tuesday's game his body has been holding up amid the rigors of playoff hockey on the heels of a long layoff.

"Surprisingly good," he said. "Maybe it was all that rest and time off that we had. Everyone healed up pretty good. There was no question that we hopped right into it. It's almost as if we didn't take any time off with the physicality we have seen in the first two games. I think that's what everyone expected, fans or no fans. Whatever the circumstance, everyone expects that physicality in the postseason."

Late start

Game 4 between the Wild and Canucks is set for 9:45 p.m. Central Time on Friday on Fox Sports North Plus. The game will also air on Fox Sports North after the Twins-Royals game.

If necessary, Game 5 will be Sunday, but the start time has yet to be announced.