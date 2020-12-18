Join Michael Rand for a postgame recap after this afternoon's game between the Vikings and Chicago Bears from U.S. Bank Stadium. He review the game, take a look ahead and reply to comments from viewers on Facebook.
You can see it here or watch and comment on the Star Tribune Sports Facebook video page.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
And you can tap here to see previous StribSports Live shows.
