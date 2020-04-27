Photo: the Minnesota Book Awards pre-social distancing.

The ceremony will be virtual and the tickets are, too, but there is nothing imaginary about these awards. The Minnesota Book Awards will be live-streamed tomorrow evening--that's Tuesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. here.

Actor T. Mychael Rambo will be the emcee, and the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library suggest that you get gussied up in cocktail attire just as if you were there in person. They also request that you register for the free live-stream----you could win a selection of books. Register here: https://thefriends.org/minnesota-book-awards/#tickets

Here, again, are the finalists: