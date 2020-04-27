Photo: the Minnesota Book Awards pre-social distancing.
The ceremony will be virtual and the tickets are, too, but there is nothing imaginary about these awards. The Minnesota Book Awards will be live-streamed tomorrow evening--that's Tuesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. here.
Actor T. Mychael Rambo will be the emcee, and the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library suggest that you get gussied up in cocktail attire just as if you were there in person. They also request that you register for the free live-stream----you could win a selection of books. Register here: https://thefriends.org/minnesota-book-awards/#tickets
Here, again, are the finalists:
Children's literature, sponsored by Books for Africa:
"A to Zåäö: Playing With History at the American Swedish Institute," by Nate Christopherson and Tara Sweeney (University of Minnesota Press);
"My Footprints," by Bao Phi, illustrated by Basia Tran (Capstone Editions);
"Home in the Woods," by Eliza Wheeler (Nancy Paulsen Books);
"A Map Into the World," by Kao Kalia Yang, illustrated by Seo Kim (Carolrhoda Books).
Fiction, sponsored by the College of St. Benedict/St. John's University
"Stray," by Nancy J. Hedin (NineStar Press);
"This Tender Land," by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books);
"Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts, and Fictions," by Sheila O'Conner (Rose Metal Press);
"Suicide Woods," by Benjamin Percy (Graywolf Press).
General nonfiction:
"Eight Years to the Moon: The History of the Apollo Missions," by Nancy Atkinson (Page Street Publishing Co.);
"America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States," by Erika Lee (Basic Books);
"Consider the Platypus: Evolution Through Biology's Most Baffling Beasts," by Maggie Ryan Sandford, illustrations by Rodica Prato (Black Dog & Leventhal);
"The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present," by David Treuer (Riverhead Books).
Genre fiction, sponsored by Macalester College:
"Nothing More Dangerous," by Allen Eskens (Mulholland Books);
"The Body Keeper," by Anne Frasier (Amazon Publishing/Thomas & Mercer);
"Black Leopard, Red Wolf," by Marlon James (Riverhead Books);
"Ice Cold Heart," by P.J. Tracy (Crooked Lane Books).
Memoir and creative nonfiction, sponsored by Bradshaw Celebration of Life Centers:
"All the Wild Hungers," by Karen Babine (Milkweed Editions);
"Magical Realism for Non-Believers: A Memoir of Finding Family," by Anika Fajardo (University of Minnesota Press);
"The Twenty-Ninth Day: Surviving a Grizzly Attack in the Canadian Tundra," by Alex Messenger (Blackstone Publishing);
"The Memory House," by Raki Kopernik (Muriel Press).
Middle grade, sponsored by Education Minnesota:
"The Line Tender," by Kate Allen (Dutton);
"The Missing Piece of Charlie O'Reilly," by Rebecca Ansari (Walden Pond Press);
"A Tear in the Ocean," by H.M. Bouwman, illustrated by Yuko Shimizu (Putnam);
"The Lost Girl," by Anne Ursu (Walden Pond).
Minnesota nonfiction:
"Walking the Old Road: A People's History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe," by Staci Drouillard (University of Minnesota Press);
"Slavery's Reach," by Christopher Lehman (Minnesota Historical Society Press);
"Closing Time: Saloons, Taverns, Dives, and Watering Holes of the Twin Cities," by Bill Lindeke and Andy Sturdevant (Minnesota Historical Society Press);
"Tulips, Chocolate & Silk," by Marguerite Ragnow and Natasha D'Schommer (James Ford Bell Library).
Poetry, sponsored by Wellington Management Inc.:
"A Bony Framework for the Tangible Universe," by D. Allen (Kin(d) Texts and Projects);
"Mitochondrial Night," by Ed Bok Lee (Coffee House Press);
"Bodega," by Su Hwang (Milkweed Editions); "
Safe Houses I Have Known," by Steve Healey (Coffee House Press).
Young adult literature, sponsored by United Educators Credit Union:
"Cracking the Bell," by Geoff Herbach (Katherine Tegen Books);
"Catfishing on CatNet," by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen);
"The Stars and the Blackness Between Them," by Junauda Petrus-Nasah (Dutton);
"Last Things," by Jacqueline West (Greenwillow).