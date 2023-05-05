A pair of Pulitzer Prize winners highlight the writers featured in the 2023-24 season of Pen Pals, kicking off in September. It's the 27th season for the award-winning series that brings international writers into the Twin Cities literary community.

Colm Tóibín — whose "Brooklyn" sequel, "Long Island" will be released next year — is first up at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 11 a.m. Sept. 15. The Irish writer's other novels include "The Magician" and "The Master."

New York Times bestselling writer Bonnie Garmus will discuss her work, including "Lessons in Chemistry," at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 11 a.m. Oct. 26.

Ed Yong, who won a Pulitzer for his reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic for the Atlantic, is also the author of "An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us." He'll appear at Pen Pals 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 1.

Pulitzer-winning novelist Geraldine Brooks, who was cited for "March" and whose new book is "Horse," will discuss those novels at 7:30 p.m. March 14 and 11 a.m. March 15, 2024.

Writer and physician Abraham Verghese, whose latest novel is "The Covenant of Water," concludes the series at 7: 30 p.m. May 6 and 11 a.m. May 7, 2024.

All events are at Hopkins Center for the Arts, with virtual options also available in a 72-hour window after the writer's first appearance.

Subscriptions, starting at $220, go on sale Monday at 612-543-8112 or supporthclib.org. Individual tickets, from $49-$59, will go on sale in August. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Hennepin County Library.