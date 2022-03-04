From the late 1960s to the early 1980s, no one poked fun at Edina — or the Vikings, or local politicians, or the maddening absurdities of Minnesota Nice — with more insight and affection than cartoonist Richard Guindon.

Richard Guindon

A fixture in the pages of the Minneapolis Tribune, Guindon wielded a distinctive drawing style that seemed to borrow in equal parts from Aubrey Beardsley and Peter Max. His quirky, observant musings, syndicated to newspapers across the country, were so sharp that Guindon once found himself chatting with late-night television legend Johnny Carson on "The Tonight Show."

Guindon, a St. Paul native, died on Feb. 27 in Michigan. He was 86.

Think of the countless Guindon cartoons that were clipped from the newspaper and posted on refrigerator doors all over Minnesota. These timeless examples from his Tribune canon will undoubtedly launch a new clip-and-post era of Guindon fandom, and a lot of laughter.