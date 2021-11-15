Minneapolis officials will begin a recount Friday morning in a City Council race that was decided by just 19 votes.

Starting at 9 a.m., election workers will begin inspecting ballots cast in the contest to represent the Second Ward on the city's eastern side, including Cedar Riverside and the University of Minnesota.

Democratic socialist Robin Wonsley Worlobah won the race with 4,056 votes in the final round, beating out DFL candidate Yusra Arab, who logged 4,037 votes in the final round. Incumbent Cam Gordon, who has represented the area since 2006, was eliminated in the second-to-last round.

Arab requested the recount Monday, following an announcement she made on her Twitter account last week. City officials said this is the first time they will be conducting a full recount in a race decided by ranked-choice voting.

The process will be open to the public. The recount will happen at the Elections & Voter Services building, 980 E. Hennepin Ave. The top two candidates can invite observers, who have the ability to challenge whether a ballot should be counted or if it should be disqualified based on an error, such as a stray mark. Each challenged ballot goes to the City Council, which acts as the canvassing board that will decide whether to count that vote.