Several Minneapolis City Council members who supported the failed policing charter amendment were poised to lose their seats in ranked-choice voting Tuesday.

Steve Fletcher of the Third Ward had fallen behind top challenger Michael Rainville. Phillipe Cunningham of the Fourth Ward had about half the votes as opponent LaTrisha Vetaw. Jeremiah Ellison of the Fifth Ward was locked in a tight race with competitive challengers. Jeremy Schroeder of the 11th Ward fell far behind challenger Emily Koski.

Meanwhile, Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins of the Eighth Ward had an overwhelming lead.

All 13 Minneapolis council members were up for re-election Tuesday, with incumbents facing challengers from across the political spectrum.

Two council candidates who favored the policing overhaul were leading in races for open seats. Jason Chavez scooped 56.9% of first-choice votes in the ward vacated by Alondra Cano, who chose not to run again. Aisha Chughtai was leading in the Tenth Ward, where Council President Lisa Bender decided not to run again, with 35.8% of first-choice votes.

New candidates fought uphill battles against City Hall veterans with many years to build name recognition: Kevin Reich of the First Ward, Cam Gordon of the Second Ward, Lisa Goodman of the Seventh Ward, Andrew Johnson of the 12th Ward and Linea Palmisano of the 13th Ward.

Jamal Osman of the Sixth Ward asked voters for another term after winning his seat last summer in a crowded special election when his predecessor Abdi Warsame left the council to head the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. While he faced 10 competitors last year, Osman went head to head with just one repeat opponent — Abdirizak Bihi.

A Star Tribune, KARE, MPR and FRONTLINE poll showed 44% of registered voters had an unfavorable view of the City Council, while 28% were favorable and 28% had no opinion.

Council members elected this year will serve a two-year term. In 2023 another election will be held for four-year terms.

Ward 1

Reich faces challenge

Council Member Kevin Reich, who was first elected in 2009 to represent northeast Minneapolis, was locked into a tight race with challenger Elliott Payne, a self-employed consultant. The result was too close to call Tuesday, though Reich had a slight lead on first-choice votes.

Reich, a former neighborhood activist, lost the DFL endorsement to Payne earlier this year. If elected, Payne would be the first Black man to fill the First Ward seat, he said. He ran as a strong proponent of the ballot measure to replace the police department with a public safety agency, a measure Reich opposed.

The other candidates in the race were Thomas Wortman and Calvin Carpenter.

Ward 2

Sole Green Party member

Council Member Cam Gordon, a former Montessori teacher and child-care program operator, was locked in a tight race with Democratic Socialist Robin Wonsley Worlobah and DFLer Yusra Arab, both of whom raised dramatically more money than Gordon. The race was too close to call Tuesday.

Gordon, who joined the City Council in 2006, has been the only Green Party member on the council and ran unopposed in 2017. He said he spent more than he ever has on the election, campaigning from his dining room table unlike some challengers, who set up offices in the ward.

Arab, a Somali-American and mental health practitioner who was against the police charter amendment unlike Gordon, outraised Gordon by more than five times, drawing more than $100,000 in campaign donations. She spent four years at City Hall as a City Council aide and launched a separate campaign appealing just to East African voters.

Worlobah also drew in more than $77,000. She agreed with Gordon's position on all three charter amendments but criticized him for being too slow to support progressive efforts such as rent control.

The other candidates in the race included Tom Anderson, a former social studies teacher and DFLer, and Guy Gaskin, a Republican.

Ward 3

Fletcher lags challenger

No candidate earned a majority of first-place votes in the Third Ward, but challenger Michael Rainville led council member Steve Fletcher 44.1% to 39.7% with all precincts reporting.

Fletcher, founding executive director of MN Neighborhoods Organizing for Change, was elected in 2017. He quickly assumed a leadership role among council members aiming to move resources from the police department, and has fought law enforcement surveillance technologies. Challengers Rainville and Merv Moorhead were both endorsed by Operation Safety Now, a group that opposes defunding the police. Rainville is newly retired from the local tourism agency Meet Minneapolis and a relative of former City Council President Alice Rainville. Moorhead is a General Mills sales director. Hope Hennessey was also in the running.

Ward 4

Cunningham knocked back

Park Board Vice President LaTrisha Vetaw gathered 60.6% of first-choice Fourth Ward votes over Cunningham's 30.3% with all precincts reporting.

Vetaw is a smoking cessation activist who works at NorthPoint Health and Wellness. She focused on constituent services on the Minneapolis Park Board, and hit Cunningham on his responsiveness to gun violence. As council member, Vetaw said she would support Police Chief Medaria Arradondo's efforts at reforming the culture of the police department, diversify the force and encourage recruiting from local communities. She also vowed to boost Black businesses and homeownership on the North Side.

Cunningham was the architect of the council's charter amendment to replace the police department with a Department of Public Safety. He was one of nine council members who pledged to dismantle the police after the murder of George Floyd, but distanced himself from the defund and abolish movement during and before the election.

Ward 5

Ellison clings to seat

The Fifth Ward race will head to tabulation as council member Jeremiah Ellison received 32% of first-choice votes – not enough to score a win. He faced a slate of challengers who hit him hard on his support for defunding police and his responsiveness to constituents. Ellison, the son of Attorney General Keith Ellison, had been one of the first council members to call for dismantling the police department after the murder of George Floyd.

On the campaign trail, Ellison proposed activating high-crime corners to prevent gun violence, and flaunted the city's efforts ongoing efforts to promote Black business development through programs that help local developers purchase vacant commercial buildings.

Runner-up Kristel Porter, a youth coach and Executive Director of MN Renewable Now, received 24.7% of the vote. Close behind was pastor Victor Martinez with 24.6%.

Cathy Spann, who sued the city to hire more police; entrepreneur Elijah Norris-Holliday; businessman Suleiman Isse and James Seymour also ran.

Ward 6

Osman secure

Council Member Jamal Osman, who has represented the Sixth Ward for just over a year, faced another challenge from community consultant Abdirizak Bihi.

With most precincts reporting, Oman led with 57.3% of first-round votes to Bihi's 41.4%.

Both candidates support rent control and the creation of a new Department of Public Safety that would include mental health providers and a yet undetermined number of police officers. They differ on whether the mayor of Minneapolis should have more power to direct chartered department heads while limiting City Council members' authority to legislating as a body. Bihi wants a strong mayor system. Osman opposes it.

Ward 7

Goodman poised for 7th term

DFL-endorsed council member Lisa Goodman, a moderate DFLer and the longest serving representative, won 62.4% of the vote in the first round with most precincts reporting.

Goodman has been a staunch defender of the police budget in recent years and a voice for downtown businesses.

Runner-up Nick Kor, a senior manager with the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, received 25.7%. His campaign came the closest to unseating the incumbent since she was first elected to represent in 1997. Entrepreneur Teqen Zéa-Aida received 7.4%, and Joanna Diaz, a safety and compliance specialist with a trucking company, got 4%.

Goodman had four times as much cash on hand than the runner up in the final campaign finance reporting period.

Ward 8

Jenkins leads challenger for second term

DFL-endorsed Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, a poet who made history in 2017 as the first Black trans woman elected to office in the United States, led in the south-central Minneapolis district against Republican challenger Robert Sullentrop. Jenkins, 60, who received 84.92% of the vote with all eight precincts reporting, led the establishment of a citywide truth and reconciliation process following the murder of George Floyd, which occurred on the border of her ward. She also completed a strategic development plan for the 38th Street cultural corridor, aimed at boosting opportunities for historically Black neighborhoods while negotiating the reopening of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Ward 9

Newcomer leads in race for open seat

Incumbent Alondra Cano decided not to run for re-election after Floyd was murdered, the police station in the Ninth Ward was burned down and civil unrest engulfed stretches of the immigrant business corridor of Lake Street. DFL-endorsed newcomer Jason Chavez, received 56.89% of the vote with all nine precincts reporting amid a field of seven challengers. Chavez, 25, is a legislative aide for the Minnesota House of Representatives Workforce and Business Development Committee. He supported a new Department of Public Safety and the rent control measures on the ballot.

Ward 10

Top fundraiser leads in race for Bender's seat

Council President Lisa Bender is stepping down after a tumultuous final term representing the ward that includes the Uptown and Whittier neighborhoods. Top DFL fundraiser Aisha Chughtai leads the ward with 35.8% of the vote with 12 of 13 precincts reporting, fending off five challengers. A strong supporter of defunding the police, Chughtai, 24, works in the political department of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Minnesota State Council.

Ward 11

Schroeder defends seat

Challenger Emily Koski held a wide lead Tuesday over incumbent Jeremy Schroeder challenger after outraising him by more than three times. Koski, who works for a marketing consulting firm and is the daughter of former Mayor Al Hofstede, drew in more than $122,000 in the race, the second highest amount of any City Council challenger.

She ran on her opposition to the policing amendment, which Schroeder supported. Schroeder, who was elected in 2017, was one of the nine council members to join the Powderhorn Park pledge to "begin the process of ending the Minneapolis Police Department."

Koski also opposed rent control and the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA), which would give renters the first right of purchase on a building if it's for sale. Schroeder supported the policy and co-authored a draft ordinance.

The other candidates in the race were lawyer Kurt Michael Anderson, Dillon Gherna, public initiatives coordinator at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office; and construction company owner Albert Ross.

Ward 12

Johnson pursues 3rd term

DFL-endorsed Council Member Andrew Johnson had a wide lead over his two challengers, representing south Minneapolis neighborhoods by Lake Hiawatha, Minnehaha Park and the Mississippi River. Johnson, a former IT professional and former Longfellow Community Council president, was elected to the City Council in 2013. He was one of nine council members to take the "Defund Police" stage at Powderhorn Park last summer. He faced challengers David Rosenfeld, a retail worker with the Socialist Workers Party and small business owner Nancy Ford, who both opposed the policing amendment and criticized the city's 2040 comprehensive plan..

Ward 13

Council moderate leads

DFL-endorsed Council Member Linea Palmisano held a wide lead for her seat representing south Minneapolis. The former product development manager from Linden Hills faced four challengers including Mike Norton, a small-business owner who was critical of her opposition to the policing amendment, the 2040 plan and TOPA.

Palmisano, who was first elected in 2013 and is chair of the Budget and Audit committees, ran on her experience on the council, though she has stood alone on issues like casting the lone vote against the 2040 plan. She also was part of a minority of incumbents opposed to defunding the police and in support of a strong mayor system.