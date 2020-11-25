Curried Sweet Potato Soup

Serves 4 to 6.

Here’s a warming soup that, though creamy, is dairy-free. It comes together in minutes with leftover roasted sweet potatoes. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 tbsp. coconut oil

• 1 large onion, diced

• 2 cloves garlic, smashed

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh gingerroot

• 2 tsp. curry powder

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1 1/2 lb. sweet potatoes, roasted and peeled, cut into 1-in. cubes (see below)

• 3 large tart apples (such as Haralson), peeled, cored and diced

• 2 c. apple cider

• 1 c. coconut milk

• 1 c. vegetable stock or water

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 2 tbsp. chopped cilantro or parsley for garnish

Directions

In a large deep saucepan set over medium heat, add the oil and sauté the onion and garlic until tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the gingerroot, curry, cumin and cinnamon and cook for about 30 seconds, then add the roasted sweet potatoes, apples and cider. Using the back of a fork, smash the sweet potatoes into the mixture. Stir in the coconut milk and enough vegetable stock or water to cover the mixture by about an inch. Bring to a low boil, then reduce the heat and simmer the soup, stirring occasionally, until it’s hot and the flavors have come together, about 10 minutes. Purée the soup with an immersion blender (or work in batches to process in a blender), returning the soup to the pot. Adjust the consistency by adding more liquid (water or cider) as desired. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve garnished with the cilantro.

To roast sweet potatoes: Cut an X in the sweet potatoes with a sharp knife and set on a baking sheet. Roast in a 350-degree oven until very tender, about 45 minutes to 1 hour, depending on their size. Remove, allow to cool, and peel.

Yogurt-Herb Dressing and Dip

Makes about 1 cup.

This makes a thick, tangy dip for toasted pita and vegetables. For a thinner, lighter sauce, whisk in a little buttermilk or milk. It’s great spooned over turkey seasoned with hot sauce (i.e. Sambal or Sriracha). You can also drizzle it over a turkey salad paired with sliced avocado, or whisk it into mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes for tang. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 c. Greek style whole-milk yogurt

• 1 clove garlic, smashed and minced

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped parsley

• 1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, or more to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes, to taste

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, garlic, parsley, thyme and oil. Then whisk in the lemon juice, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes, to taste. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator.

Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 generous cup.

Note: Hazelnut or walnut oil gives this dressing a subtle, nutty flavor, but sunflower oil works equally well. Drizzle this over roasted squash or over turkey leftovers layered on mashed potatoes and warmed in the oven. For a main-dish salad, toss it with wild rice, turkey, chopped apples and chopped fennel. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tbsp. chopped shallots

• 1/4 c. cider vinegar

• 2 tbsp. coarse mustard

• 1/4 c. honey

• 1/2 c. hazelnut, walnut or sunflower oil

Directions

Put the shallots and vinegar in a small bowl or glass jar with a lid and allow the shallots to soften, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add the mustard and honey and whisk or shake together. Then add the oil and whisk or shake until the mixture is thickened. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Maple Miso Sauce

Makes about 1 generous cup.

Note: Here’s a sweet-salty glaze for roasted vegetables, a stir-fry sauce and a salad dressing (especially good with soba). Store in a covered jar in the refrigerator for up to a month. A mild (white) or medium (yellow) miso paste works best. Darker (red) miso has a stronger flavor. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/4 c. miso (see Note)

• 1/4 c. maple syrup

• 1/4 c. rice vinegar

• 1 1/2 to 2 tbsp. soy sauce

• 1/4 c. sunflower or vegetable oil

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, maple syrup, vinegar and soy sauce, then whisk in the oil in a slow, steady stream. Store in a covered jar in the refrigerator, and shake well before using.