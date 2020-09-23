Swiss Chard Parmesan

Serves 4

Note: From Beth Dooley

• 2 large bunches rainbow Swiss chard

• 2 to 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, as needed

• 3 cloves garlic, smashed

• 1 to 2 tbsp. water, as needed

• 1 to 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes, to taste

• 1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the stems from the chard and slice them into 1/2-inch pieces. Stack and roll the chard leaves into small logs and slice into 1-inch strips.

Coat an ovenproof skillet with the oil. Set pan over medium heat, add the garlic and chard stems and toss to coat with the oil. Cover the skillet and cook until the stems are tender, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the leaves and toss. Lower the heat, cover the skillet and continue cooking until the leaves are tender and silky, another 3 to 5 minutes. If the pan seems too dry and the chard is sticking, add a few tablespoons of water.

Season to taste with the lemon juice, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Toss in the cheese and bake until the cheese is lightly browned, about 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a warm serving dish or serve directly from the skillet.