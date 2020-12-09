Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Chestnuts

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Once the chestnuts are roasted, wrap them in a heavy towel to trap the steam as they cool. This loosens the shell, making them easier to peel. Store roasted, peeled fresh chestnuts in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 lb. chestnuts

• 1 1/2 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed

• 1/4 c. olive oil, divided

• Pinch coarse salt

• 1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

• 1 tbsp. maple syrup

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a sharp knife, score the flat sides of the chestnuts with an X. Scatter over a baking sheet and roast until the shell peels back, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove and wrap the chestnuts in a heavy dish towel to steam while they cool. Then, peel away the leathery shells.

While the chestnuts are cooling, halve the larger Brussels sprouts and toss them all with about 2 tablespoons of olive oil to coat. Scatter on a baking sheet, sprinkle with coarse salt and roast, shaking the pan occasionally, until they become tender and turn brown at the edges, about 10 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil with the balsamic vinegar and syrup.

Toss the prepared chestnuts onto the pan with the roasted Brussels sprouts, drizzle the oil-balsamic mixture over all and toss to coat. Return to the oven to glaze, about 3 minutes. Season with the ground pepper. Serve hot or at room temperature.