Flaky Folded Biscuits

Makes 8 biscuits.

Note: From the New York Times.

• 1/2 c. cold whole milk

• 1/3 c. whole-milk Greek-style yogurt (preferably 5% milk fat)

• 2 c. flour, plus more for kneading and rolling dough

• 1 tbsp. baking powder

• 1/4 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, frozen

Directions

Adjust an oven rack to the center position and preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, whisk together milk and yogurt; place in refrigerator until ready to use.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.

Place a large plate or small rimmed baking sheet on top of a kitchen scale and zero the scale. Remove the butter from the freezer and unwrap it. Using a flat, open hand, position the butter lengthwise against the large holes of a box grater. Grate as much butter as you can without grating your fingers or hand until you have a total of 5 ounces grated frozen butter (you will not use all of the butter).

Immediately transfer the grated butter to the flour mixture and toss gently with your fingertips until the butter is thoroughly coated in the flour mixture and no clumps of butter remain.

Add the refrigerated milk-yogurt mixture to the flour-butter mixture and fold the dough until it forms a very rough, shaggy ball. Dump the dough out onto a generously floured work surface and, dusting with more flour as needed to prevent sticking, knead four to five times until dough just holds together. Flatten into a rough 4-inch square with your hands.

Using a well-floured rolling pin, roll the dough out into a rough 12-inch square, flouring generously as needed to prevent the dough from sticking to the work surface or the rolling pin. Using a bench scraper, fold the sides of the square across the center in thirds like a business letter. Flatten gently with your hand, then fold the top and bottom thirds into the center to form a rough 4-inch square. Flatten the square with your hands.

Roll out the square into a 12-inch square again. Starting at the bottom edge, roll the dough up like a jelly roll into a tight log. Lay the log seam-side down, then press into a rough 3-by-12-inch rectangle. Cut the rectangle crosswise into four 3- by 3-inch squares, then cut each square across the diagonal to form 2 triangles (for a total of 8 triangles). Transfer the triangles to the prepared baking sheet, spacing them out evenly.

Melt 3 tablespoons of the remaining butter and brush some of it over the tops of the biscuits. Bake until golden brown and puffed, 16 to 20 minutes. Remove biscuits from oven and brush the tops with a little more melted butter. Allow biscuits to cool slightly, then serve.