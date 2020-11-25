Day-After Italian Wedding Soup

Serves 10

Note: Hearty, brothy and garlicky, this Italian soup is a delicious way to use some of your turkey leftovers in a meal that’s a nice break from the flavors of Thanksgiving. No turkey left? No problem. Chicken works just as well. Meatloaf mix (unseasoned) can be substituted for the beef and pork. From Meredith Deeds.

• 2 slices hearty white bread, torn into pieces

• 1/2 c. milk

• 4 large eggs, lightly beaten, divided

• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving, divided

• 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped, divided

• 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

• 3/4 tsp. salt, plus more to taste

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

• 6 oz. ground pork

• 6 oz. ground beef

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 10 c. turkey broth or low-sodium chicken stock

• 1 bunch kale or Swiss chard, stemmed, leaves chopped

• 1/2 c. uncooked acini di pepi, orzo or any small pasta

• 2 1/2 c. shredded cooked turkey or chicken

Directions

For the meatballs: In a medium bowl, combine the bread and milk and let stand for 5 minutes. Mash to a paste with a fork. Add 1 egg, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, 2 cloves chopped garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper and mix to combine. Add pork and beef and gently mix. Form into 40 small meatballs.

For the soup: Heat oil in a 5-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Cook remaining 3 cloves garlic and red pepper flakes until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth and bring to boil. Stir in kale and simmer until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in meatballs and pasta, reduce heat to medium, and simmer until meatballs are cooked through and pasta is just al dente, about 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the chicken. Season the soup to taste with salt and pepper. Whisk the remaining 3 eggs and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese in a medium bowl to blend. Gently stir the soup as you gradually drizzle the egg mixture into the swirling liquid. Stop stirring as soon as the egg is all in. Serve with extra cheese on the side.