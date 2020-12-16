Cheesy Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Serves 4.

This quick, easy stuffing is a simple mix of sautéed onion, red bell peppers, chopped olives and a handful of shredded mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Feel free to vary the ingredients and use what you have on hand. The only trick is to sear the caps in a hot oven to concentrate the juices and flavors. From Beth Dooley.

• 4 large portobello mushrooms

• 3 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 large shallot, diced

• 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and diced

• 1/4 c. white wine or stock

• 2 to 3 tbsp. chopped pitted olives, black or green or a mix

• 1/2 c. dried breadcrumbs or panko

• 1/4 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

• 2 to 3 tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove the stems from mushrooms and reserve for stock or another use. Using a teaspoon, scrape out and discard the gills on the underside of the mushroom caps. Place caps cut side down on the baking sheet and roast for about 5 minutes. Turn the caps over and continue roasting another 5 minutes. Remove and set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.

While the mushrooms are roasting, film a large skillet with the oil and set over medium-high heat. Sauté the shallot and pepper until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes, stir in the wine and cook about 1 minute. Toss in the olives and breadcrumbs. Spoon the stuffing into the caps, scatter the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses over the stuffing. Return the mushrooms to the oven and bake until the cheese is bubbly and browned, about 8 to 10 minutes.