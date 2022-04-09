IMPACT PLAYER: Robbie Ray, Seattle
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner threw seven innings of three-hit ball.
BY THE NUMBERS
27-35 The Twins' record in season openers.
4 Strikeouts in two shutout innings by Twins reliever Jhoan Duran, making his major league debut.
50 Career homers for Twins third baseman Gio Urshela, third among Colombian-born players (Edgar Renteria had 140 and Orlando Cabrera 123).
ON DECK
Sonny Gray will make his Twins debut, facing Seattle righthander Logan Gilbert, at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at Target Field.
