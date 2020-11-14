OFFENSIVE MVP

Tyler Goodson, Iowa

The running back traversed 142 yards on 20 carries, scoring two touchdowns along the way. He also made an explosive 45-yard run and made one catch for 12 yards.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa

The defensive lineman managed five tackles, including three sacks of Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan. He also tallied an additional quarterback pressure.

BY THE NUMBERS

85 The number of yards the Gophers lost on eight penalties.

2 Morgan’s interception total against the Hawkeyes, bringing his current touchdown-to-interception ratio for this season to 4-4.

33 Carries for Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for 144 yards, with the longest carry at 13.