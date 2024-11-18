Readers Write: World Children’s Day, 2024 election, drugstores

I found Angela Denker’s Nov. 16 take on the recent election (“Trump’s re-election and who we really are,” Strib Voices) to be surprisingly dark, and I am sharing a story to illustrate my point. Fifteen years ago, my wife and I had a conversation at a hotel in Mozambique with a plumber from South Africa. He was amazed at the United States and reminded us of just how great Americans are at getting things done. His take: “You Americans put a man on the moon; you’re the only ones to ever do it. You built the Empire State building in a year.” Referencing Angela’s take on the election and “who we really are,” I agree on many of her points and think we can all use that to look at a brighter future. The voters who elected Donald Trump represent a sizable group of people, but they don’t represent who we are as a nation — the values of Trump voters are but part of this great assemblage of values and ideas that is the United States. We will continue to argue and fight as we move forward, but I think the plumber from South Africa was right: We’ll continue to do amazing things. That’s who we really are.