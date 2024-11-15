Denker: An American reckoning: Trump’s re-election and who we really are

Then Minnesota joined the ticket with Gov. Tim Walz in the ways only Minnesota can do, with a certain sort of embarrassed exuberance that comes with a society that promises everyone is above average, as long as we don’t brag about it too much. America loved Walz when he first hit the airwaves in his beige T-shirt and camo hat, but then for some reason he couldn’t remember which month he visited Tiananmen Square in 1989. And even though Trump had spewed “alternative facts” at Americans for eight years, that and questions about Walz’s specific military rank (again, in contrast to a president-elect who avoided the Vietnam War due to bone spurs) for some reason meant Walz’s initial fire was quickly tempered, making him Teleprompter Tim, silenced and chastened for the final decisive months of a celebrity-laden, Republican-lite campaign featuring people like Liz Cheney.