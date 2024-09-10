Readers Write: Trump’s sentencing, phones in schools, education, health care

Giving over our autonomy to AI and applied social algorithms is a slippery slope. We don’t serve our students well by leading them unquestioningly down this pathway. Critical thinking is a primary goal of any educational process, and students should be helped to gain an understanding of what this means for them and given guidance in examining their own use patterns. Johnson’s argument would have us subvert that aim in favor of the chaotic classroom environment where students are constantly distracted and our already overburdened teachers have to compete with pings and dings in their efforts to provide the best education for all.