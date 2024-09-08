Readers Write: Republicans in a Harris administration, health insurance, guns, inflation

I’ve never had surgery before, but when or if I ever do, I’ll plan on asking (through clenched teeth) the penetrating questions required for my own financial safety. Who knows how my recently obtained Medicare Advantage plan will work?! Will my plan cover my surgery? If not, how much will it cover? Is my provider in network? Is the lab in network? Is the actual owner of the building that holds the lab in network? Is the surgical center part of the hospital system that is in network? Is the anesthesiologist in network? Is the hospital or clinic in network? Are the intake staff in network? Are all of the aftercare staff and equipment in a recuperation room in network? Are the nurses, surgical techs and assistants in network? Who is the “payer” for the insurance company, and are they in network? Are there parts of the network that are not in network? Ugh! If there is a change in any of these companies, procedures or policies, will I be notified? Did I miss anything?