Now that former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of interfering with the democratic results of the 2020 presidential election, many might hope election deniers would face the truth — even if reluctantly ("'Fraud and deceit,'" front page, Aug. 2). But that is unlikely. As Yuval Noah Harari observed in this book "Homo Deus": "People feel bound by democratic elections only when they share a basic bond with most other voters. If the experience of other voters is alien to me, and if I believe they don't understand my feelings and don't care about my vital interests, then even if I am outvoted by a hundred to one I have absolutely no reason to accept the verdict." Democracy functions only if we accept the authority of democratic elections. To preserve our democratic ideals, I suggest we all learn quickly how to understand and care about each other's feelings and interests. Or prepare for civil war between American democracy and some other form of governance.

Andrew Kramer, Marine on St. Croix

I hope that every Minnesotan takes the time to carefully read the 45-page indictment regarding Trump's efforts to stay in power. Please remember that the charges were vetted by a grand jury of citizens who determined there was sufficient evidence to bring the charges forward.

John Saffert, Burnsville

Finally, after all these years, there is something I agree with Trump about. "Why didn't they do this 2.5 years ago?" he posted on his social media page after his indictment related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Indeed, the U.S. attorney general should have appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump's role in that episode as soon as he was confirmed. If that had occurred, this issue would probably now be nearing trial instead of being caught up in 2024 presidential politics.

David Giel, Eagan

Trump has been indicted for attempting to defraud the United States. Perhaps there should have been 50 counts — one for each state. Or, better yet, one count for each U.S. citizen. He attempted to defraud all of us.

Pamela J. Olberg, Minnetonka

Trump has previously said he could go out on the street and shoot somebody and people would still vote for him. I laughed when I heard that. I'm not laughing anymore.

Bonita Marie Hoag, Blaine

On March 31, I went to bed happy to find that we are a nation of laws and not of men.

Tonight I go to bed even happier, knowing that my vote counts more than an attempt to negate it.

Richard A. Pommier, Long Prairie

The Trump dilemma is very simply solved. He is elected president and pardons himself of federal crimes and resists state prosecution because presidents should not be prosecuted while in office. And this will be a very constitutional solution because it is the result of an electoral majority of voters. Can we democratically vote out democracy? Just watch.

Richard Breitman, Edina

EDUCATION

Not so fast on those vouchers

The reprinted editorial from the Wall Street Journal "Growing interest shows families want school choice" (Aug. 2) about Education Savings Accounts does not necessarily reflect a growing interest in choice. In many of the states cited, the expansion of eligibility meant that families who already had students in private and religious schools became eligible for state vouchers — not new families, just a new diversion of public funds. In states like Arizona with no income limits, this has proven to be a great tax break for the ultra rich sending their kids to elite private schools. Choice has a place in our education system, but those choices come with consequences for schools and for the citizens they prepare. As taxpayers, invested in a public good, we should evaluate those consequences before we rush to expand voucher programs.

Richard Rosivach, New Brighton

In regard to "Culture of chaos taking over in Minn. schools" (Opinion Exchange, July 31): I am retired from more than 30 years in Minneapolis Public Schools. My observations: In settings where behavioral specialists were called, when students acted out in ways that were unsafe for students and staff, the behavioral specialist took the student from the room to a quiet place for calming conversation. Many of the students found this so rewarding that they actually seemed to act out to achieve the calming one-to-one interactions. Students who consistently act out need consistent intervention when they aren't acting out. Being in the classroom needs to be more reinforcing than being removed. Group therapy? Individual counseling? Medical intervention? Apparently no one has found the solution to this vexing problem that isn't good for anyone.

Carol Henderson, Minneapolis

TREETOP TRAIL

Look out below

Another title for the Aug. 1 editorial, "A higher calling for the Minnesota Zoo," might have been "Treetop Trail gets high marks" or "Treetop Trail hits all the high notes," as it surely is popular with guests. On our visit, just as the editorial writers described, turtles in a pond drew as much attention as the more exotic animals.

A welcome feature of the elevated trail is that it has four access points, so one can quite readily find an off-ramp to ground level for a closer look. We took advantage of this to enter the llama enclosure and stroll a boardwalk through a wetland area.

Our only concern, as we noticed a crying toddler inadvertently fling his pacifier through the railing of the Treetop Trail, was wondering how zoo staff will retrieve sunglasses, children's toys, cellphones, hats and whatnot that tumble into the natural areas below, so that the now pristine nature areas don't become littered with "people stuff." Being high up means people will likely be leaning over the railing to look down, and contents of shirt pockets or other items not tightly secured can easily fall. Some of the areas are densely wooded with steep inclines; other areas contain marshes and ponds — difficult terrain to canvas for lost items.

Though I hesitate to suggest signage, as that itself seems a distraction from nature-viewing, perhaps in this instance, succinct signage at trail entrances advising people to secure their belongings would mitigate the amount of loss and accumulated debris.

Lisa Wersal, Vadnais Heights

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

Back with my neighbors, at last

I didn't want to go — and stayed longer than I expected. That's how it works. When it works.

A little boy stops at the curb in the middle of our block. "Can I run?" he asks. His parents, sitting in camping chairs and noshing on peanut butter cups look up, then look both ways, before nodding their heads. He darts across, suddenly master of the street.

There are 12 more of us, munching on hot dogs and swirling California spaghetti salad as we will him safely across our street, watchful eyes praying for his protection on this beautiful night, on our block, in our neighborhood, in this world.

We are all four years older and learning to trust again, as the temporary barriers erected here and there and everywhere stand silent witness to this once-a-year evening of gathering and goodwill.

National Night Out is back. Boy, do we need it.

The babe-in-arms from our last gathering (before the lockdown, before the murder, before the helicopters and zooming, angry cars) is big enough to start kindergarten this fall of 2023. A lot of growth can happen over four years.

A "people's-round-about" two blocks down the street slows cars and pedestrians alerting them to flowers, words and sculptures meant to protect and preserve our memory. They seem to say, "There's more room for more growth," if the past remains present.

When I woke up Wednesday morning, banner headlines in the Star Tribune bore spectacular witness to some of the ugliness that was born out of our inability and unwillingness to gather together, look past our differences and be of goodwill. It feels good to start again.

David Leussler, Minneapolis