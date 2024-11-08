Readers Write: Presidential election results

I have heard so many Trump voters say they like his policies but they don’t like his behavior. Please show us that is true! If you voted for Trump and dislike his behavior, then speak up! When he shows disdain towards women and calls us names, speak up and say that is not OK. When he calls people vermin and uses racially derogatory language, speak up and say that is not OK. When he lies, speak the truth. Speak up for the young women in other states who, because of abortion bans, are dying of untreated pregnancy complications. Speak up for the women who have been raped and who are being forced to carry the resulting pregnancy to term. Speak up for your sisters, your mothers and your daughters. Speak up for the dignity of all people!