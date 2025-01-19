Readers Write: Medical racism, LA fires, gambling

As a volunteer emergency medical technician and firefighter with over 30 years of experience, I was horrified to read in the business section of the Minnesota Star Tribune the report that well-known issues with pulse oximetry for people of color had led to increased deaths due to lack of treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic (“Accuracy at heart of device debate,” Jan. 12). When my fire department ambulance service was first trained on pulse oximetry in 2005, we were told that it didn’t work well with polished nails or with people who had very dark skin. This was a result, we were told, of how the devices measured oxygen in the blood. We were trained to be aware of this flaw and assumed that adjustments would be made.