Readers Write: It’s Election Day

I was disappointed to read Andy Brehm’s opinion piece stating that he was voting for Donald Trump, with whatever amount of “reticence” he cast his ballot (“This Nikki Haley Republican will be voting, with reticence, for Trump and Vance,” Strib Voices, Nov. 1). I was disappointed precisely because, unlike many in his party, he has been willing to explicitly hold the former president to account for his words and his behavior. Brehm acknowledges that “Congress and the courts and the leaders within his own party will need to hold [Trump] to account,” but on what grounds can Brehm believe this will be the case? When Democrats in Congress have attempted to do so Republicans accuse them of being partisan; we have ample evidence that Republican leaders in Congress and elsewhere will refuse to do so. After the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, I have less hope we can count on the courts than I formerly did.