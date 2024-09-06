Readers Write: Israel/Hamas war, presidential race, 2020 riots

The cabinet and advisory staff that Trump chose for his first term made me almost hopeful that he was seriously setting up to govern. During this “wildly successful” term, however, turnover of those serious staffers and cabinet members was like a revolving door. Nearly all of these replaced Republican staffers are on record of either not supporting Trump for another term or outright stating he isn’t competent to govern. Trump has made it clear that fealty and nepotism are core values for his next administration, and with implementation of Schedule F, more than 500,000 new individuals could be replaced by those whose fealty to Trump is definitely more important than competence and loyalty to the Constitution. This “solution” to Trump’s problems with the deep state won’t result in fulfilling the Republican pipe dream of a smaller, more efficient federal government.