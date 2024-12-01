Readers Write: “Danksgiving,” political division, dropped Trump cases

Today is the day I finally call the Minnesota Star Tribune and drop my lifelong subscription, replacing it with the New York Times. After Andy Brehm’s preachy diatribe (“Here’s one way we can help heal our divided country,” StribVoices, Nov. 25) and Clemon Dabney’s irresponsible column, I’ve accepted that there’s no longer anything in the paper for an 80-year-old liberal white woman. Even the food sections are geared toward people unconcerned about diet. I’m particularly offended by the pro-marijuana columnist (whereas Brehm is just a pedant with a platform) because what he spouts is dangerous. Yes, we legalized marijuana, and I support that, but with legalization should come warnings about the harms of marijuana, not a blissful endorsement of another drug for an overmedicated society. People deserve to know the pros and cons of marijuana. It is irresponsible to tout lacing people’s food at a celebration of thankfulness without regard to the effects on children. How are you going to keep this from children? There are always those parents who say, “I want them to have just a little so they’ll know how to handle it when they grow up.”