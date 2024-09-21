Readers Write: Charter schools, reaction to endorsement decision

I witnessed the slow destruction of a charter school (one of the schools mentioned in the series). The organization struggled with low attendance, unprepared students, untrained staff, an incompetent board and a host of other issues that drained money and energy, resulting in a decision by the sponsoring organization to shut it down. I also witness the ongoing decay of Minneapolis Public Schools (I have had children, alumni and grandchildren enrolled) as taxpayer dollars are directed away from the public schools in favor of these charters. The outcome as reported is disaster for both organizations. It is time that we recognize the evidence that is plainly visible to any who will pay attention. The charter school concept has delivered a few innovative success stories at the cost of massive failure for the vast majority of students. This experiment has weakened the formerly outstanding reputation of Minneapolis Public Schools and degraded the outcomes for students in both systems.