Readers Write: Autism services fraud investigations, nonprofit hardships, judicial races, addiction

“Nonprofits’ dwindling reserves” (Sept. 19) was a very good article on some of the problems Minnesota nonprofit organizations are facing in 2024. While the scope and purpose of nonprofit organizations varies widely, most rely on volunteers in one capacity or another and rely on financial donations. According to the article, both are down significantly since 2020. At the same time, the demand for social services and assistance with the basics of food, shelter and clothing are up significantly. So what has changed in the last four to eight years? Well, several things come to mind. One is that the rapid expansion of nonprofits is running into some of the fundamental laws of economics. Simply put, there are too many nonprofits chasing a declining number of donors and volunteers. Another is that the political landscape has changed, and we are in the midst of another contentious presidential election that is sucking all of the energy and money out of the room. Donations that might normally flow to nonprofits are going to candidates, political parties, PACs and super PACs. Finally, the Supreme Court decision in 2010 in the Citizens United case opened the floodgates to virtually unlimited donations and spending in political campaigns, and that’s exactly what we are seeing now. It is a staggering amount of money. While there is no guarantee that money would end up in nonprofit organizations instead, I think it is fair to say that some of it would. I think it also fair to say that a small fraction of what is being raised and spent in the presidential and congressional races this year would go a long way toward meeting the needs of nonprofit organizations struggling to help people with the basics of food, shelter, clothing, health and education. One more thing to ponder this election season.