He was the face of addiction recovery. Then he got hooked on opioids.

I was seen as a solid member of the recovery community; I had decades of recovery. I’m a public advocate. I work for Hazelden. I should have been more careful, but honestly, I was suffering [with pain from the dental procedure]. The epidemic was fueled by dentists and doctors who didn’t realize the power of oxycodone or Percocet or tramadol. And candidly, the doctors who knew me and were working on me, not only did they know who I was, but several of them were also experts on recovery with a personal perspective. So I’m not going to find any fault with them any more than I’m going to find any fault with me.