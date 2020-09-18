Former Gophers receiving star Rashod Bateman wants to opt back in to college football.

The reigning Big Ten Receiver of the Year chose not to play in 2020 back on Aug. 4, citing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic and wanting to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. He then signed with agent Blake Baratz of IFA. The Big Ten Conference later canceled all fall sports.

But now that the conference reversed its decision and will start a nine-game season Oct. 23-24, Bateman wants to play, a source confirmed. Bateman is enrolled at the University for this fall semester, per online records.

Several college players opted out of the season in the past month, and many now find themselves in the same situation as Bateman. Signing with an agent terminates a player’s collegiate eligibility. So returning would likely require a waiver through the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Reinstatement Process.

Bateman caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and was a key cog in the Gophers offense, along with quarterback Tanner Morgan.