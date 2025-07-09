Three Zizians face trial together in Maryland amid sprawling federal investigation

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Three members of a violent cultlike group, including its alleged ringleader, will be tried together on charges of trespassing, gun and drug possession after police discovered them camping in box trucks in rural western Maryland.
The group known as Zizians, which attracted a fringe contingent of computer scientists who connected online over their shared anarchist beliefs, has been linked to six killings spanning three states in recent years.
The Maryland cases were originally scheduled for separate trials, but the defendants requested a joint proceeding despite concerns from their attorneys; a judge granted the request following a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Jack ‘’Ziz’’ LaSota and her associates Michelle Zajko and Daniel Blank were arrested in February after a man told police that ‘’suspicious’’ people had parked two box trucks on his property and asked to camp there for a month, according to authorities. The trucks were found in a largely remote wooded area near the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, a mountainous region dotted with small towns.
LaSota, a transgender woman who’s regarded as the group leader, entered the courtroom Tuesday hoisting a brown paper bag filled with documents. Throughout the hearing, LaSota and Zajko repeatedly interjected to address the judge directly, disregarding conventional courtroom practices and occasionally speaking over their attorneys. The regular interruptions added to the already unusual circumstances of the case, which hinges on the findings of federal investigators despite being prosecuted in state court.
The main issue discussed Tuesday was the timeline of the proceedings. After the trio was arrested in February on trespassing and illegal gun possession charges, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment last month with new allegations, including LSD possession.
Defense attorneys argued prosecutors are trying to slow-walk the case while federal authorities continue investigating the Zizians.
‘’Their interest in delaying this trial may be to put something together in another jurisdiction,’’ said attorney George McKinley, who represents Zajko.