Cyberattack on Minneapolis nonprofit drains its savings

A nonprofit Minneapolis developer has halted nearly all work while it scrambles to raise cash after cyber attackers stole its operational cash, savings and reserve accounts.
Housing in Action, a 30-year community developer in north Minneapolis, announced last week it was hit in a targeted cyberattack in May, losing nearly $800,000 — all its operational cash, savings and reserve accounts — to unknown hackers. The organization has suspended all the work it had planned this summer to repair its rental properties and build four new houses.
“We’re in a hustle, doing everything that we can to minimize the impact of this on the community,“ said Housing in Action Executive Director AsaleSol Young.
The organization is working with the FBI and the Minneapolis Police Department to identify the culprit, and has hired a private investigator to understand how hackers gained access to the sensitive information. It’s also selling empty lots that were being held for future construction, and asking donors for help through what could be an existential setback for the organization.
“We’re pursuing all these avenues to avoid what we consider the worst case scenario, which is having to sell additional rental properties in order to restore the funds,” Young said. Selling would decrease the area’s affordable housing stock and displace tenants. “The loss of Housing in Action would have an incredibly deep impact on what is already a severe issue for community.”
The Minneapolis police investigation is open and active, records show. An FBI Minneapolis spokesperson said the FBI typically does not confirm or deny whether it’s conducting an investigation.
Young said they were told it will be nearly impossible to recover the stolen funds.
Stealing from people in need
Housing in Action, known for most of its history as Urban Homeworks, specializes in rehabilitating neglected houses and infill developments on long-vacant lots in north Minneapolis. It also has a down payment grant program for first-time homebuyers as part of its mission to help low-income families build equity, but those grants are also stalled after the cyberattack.