Paige Bueckers is matching the hype, and then some, as the No. 1 pick for the Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas — Paige Bueckers has been just about everything the Dallas Wings hoped as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, matching Caitlin Clark from a year ago as a rookie All-Star starter while shouldering a heavy load for a rebuilding team.
The former UConn star is also passing her most predictable test: handling losing when she didn’t have much experience with it in college.
Beyond managing the losing, Bueckers has helped engineer quite the response. Although they just lost to Phoenix by 30 points after beating the Mercury in their previous game, the Wings are 5-3 since blowing an 11-point lead in the last four minutes of an 88-84 loss at Las Vegas that dropped them to 1-11.
‘’Credit to Paige,’’ said Chris Koclanes, a rookie himself as a head coach. ‘’Her mindset and her intention into the mental side of the game, she’s resilient. She’s not discouraged at all. She’s in there, she’s positive. She knows there is a larger vision here and that you’ve got to go through some of this tough stuff early to ultimately get to where you want to go.’’
Bueckers missed four of the losses while recovering from a concussion and then an illness. She also sat the second night of a back-to-back with a sore right knee, and the Wings won for the first time without her.
A three-time Associated Press All-American during a UConn career capped by the storied program’s first national championship in nine years, Bueckers lost 13 times in four seasons with the Huskies. She’s at 10 in less than two months with the Wings.
‘’Just staying disciplined in your habits and not changing who you are based on the results, but sticking to your process and how you do things,’’ Bueckers said. ‘’Regardless of the winning and losing, just enjoy coming to work every single day. It’s been fun to enjoy the process. You never want to get used to losing, but you also don’t want to be used to being result-oriented.’’
Clark, the first overall pick last year by Indiana, is a captain in just her second All-Star appearance, and Bueckers’ bid makes it three years in a row to have a rookie starter. Clark’s teammate with the Fever, Aliyah Boston, did it in 2023.