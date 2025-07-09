Teen boy killed by firework to be laid to rest. Mom says friends are broken by tragic Fourth of July.

Michael Turner III was doing what most 13-year-old boys do on the Fourth of July.
“You have a bunch of boys hanging out, running around, having fun, just like any typical Fourth of July. You know, just let the kids go out and blow off fireworks,” said mom Alicia Weaver.
But the fun occasion in Naytahwaush, a small town on the eastern edge of White Earth Nation in northern Minnesota, turned tragic when a firework Michael was holding launched into his chest.
“He must have put the artillery shell in the tube the wrong way, and when he lit it up, the pressure must have been so intense that it backfired on him and hit him in his heart,” Weaver said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It stopped his heart from the impact of the artillery shell.”
A wake for the teenager will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Naytahwaush Sports Facility, followed by a funeral 10 a.m. Friday.
Weaver said her son’s friends have been keeping a spirit fire ever since that tragic night. The ceremonial fire is kept burning from the time of death until burial.
“I talked to his friends, and they’re pretty broken, but they’ve been hanging around the fire,” she said.
“The kids that were there, it’s just so heartbreaking right now,” she said. “Our community is going through it. Our kids are really taking a really bad hit because he was a lot of people’s friend. It’s been hard, but there’s been a lot of support.”