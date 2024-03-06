Long thought of as a Kanye West protégé, Kid Cudi has seen his stature rise enough in the seven years since his last Twin Cities concert to book a date this summer at the Minneapolis arena where Ye's landmark Glow in the Dark Tour landed in 2008.

The "Day 'N' Nite" and "Mr. Rager" hitmaker is scheduled to hit Target Center on Aug. 7 as part of his newly announced tour behind his ninth album, "Insano," which arrived to mixed reviews in January. Hip-hop vet Pusha T and celeb-scion rapper Jaden Smith (actors Will and Jada's son) will open.

Tickets for the Wednesday night summer concert go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. via axs.com, but fans can preregister for earlier access via insanotour.com. Prices are not yet known.

Born and raised Scott Mescudi in Cleveland, Cudi has ridden out an up-and-down 17-year career but bounced back strong in 2020, when his namesake Travis Scott collaboration "The Scotts" went to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The 40-year-old rapper last performed in the Twin Cities at Myth nightclub in 2017.