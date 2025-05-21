Rapper Kid Cudi expected to testify at Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

NEW YORK — Rapper and actor Kid Cudi is expected to testify at the Sean ''Diddy'' Combs sex trafficking trial, taking the witness stand either Wednesday or Thursday to tell the jury about his brief relationship 14 years ago with Combs ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie.
Cassie testified last week that Combs was enraged when she left him for a period of time in 2011 and began dating Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi. She said Combs left a large bruise on her back where he kicked her as she left his Los Angeles home for the last time that year.
Prosecutors have contended in court filings that Combs was so upset that he arranged to have Cudi's convertible firebombed.
A prosecutor said at the end of Tuesday's court session that Mescudi will be the third witness after a federal agent finishes testifying about what investigators found last year when they raided Combs' home in Florida.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that he leveraged his fame and fortune to oversee a two-decade-long racketeering enterprise that controlled Cassie and others through threats and violence.
His lawyers say evidence in the case reflects domestic violence, not anything amounting to a criminal racket or sex trafficking.
Cassie testified last week that Combs arranged for her to meet Cudi several times in 2011 to work on music. She said her relationship with Cudi began late in the year and she got a burner phone so the two could communicate without Combs learning about it.
Cassie said she and Combs had broken up at the time, although they still engaged in so-called ''freak-offs'' that involved sexual performances with male escorts that Combs watched and sometimes participated in. It was during one of those ''freak-offs'' that Combs picked up her regular phone and noticed communications that revealed Cassie was seeing Cudi, Cassie said.