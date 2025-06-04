Where's Marty McFly's guitar? Search is on for 'Back to the Future' prop 4 decades later

In the film, McFly steps in for an injured band member at the 1955 school dance with the theme ''Enchantment under the Sea,'' playing the guitar as students slow dance to ''Earth Angel.'' He then leads Marvin Barry and the Starlighters in a rendition of ''Johnny B. Goode,'' calling it an oldie where he comes was from even though the 1958 song doesn't exist yet for his audience.