Introduction: Host Michael Rand lays out why he is far more pessimistic about the Vikings' season than his colleagues. He predicts the Vikings will go 7-10 this season, while six other Star Tribune Vikings writers and columnists all think they will go at least 9-8. The bottom line: This team has perilously thin depth and too many unknowns to get the benefit of the doubt.

10:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Megan Ryan joins the show for a look at the home stretch. With 26 games left, the Twins are tied with Chicago and 1 1⁄ 2 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central Race. Do they have one good stretch left in them?

