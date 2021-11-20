Family and friends have identified Randall Smith, an entrepreneur and advocate for formerly incarcerated people, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

Smith managed the south Minneapolis-based All Square grilled-cheese restaurant, the anchor for a social justice nonprofit that hires and helps find a path for people after prison. Smith was also a graduate of All Square's fellowship program, and he helped start the All SquareFellow Fund.

"This sudden, senseless loss is so difficult to comprehend; we are sending our love and support to all of Randall's many dear friends and family and community, and the city that loved and needed him," All Square wrote on its Facebook page. "A beautiful light has gone out."

Community members held a vigil for Smith at the site of his killing on Friday night, and the owner of All Square has started a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral.

TIME named All Square one of 2019's "Greatest Places." After the murder of George Floyd, the Vikings donated $250,000 to All Square. Earlier this year, Smith told the Star Tribune he planned to apply for a grant from that funding to start his own car-detailing business.

His life was cut short on Wednesday, around 8:40 p.m. Smith was shot while sitting in his car on the south end of downtown, near U.S. Bank Stadium, according to preliminary reports from police. After being shot, Smith collapsed outside his car, and "two male suspects approached on foot from their vehicle and fired more shots at the victim before leaving the scene in their vehicle," according to Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten.

His death marks the 89th homicide in Minneapolis this year, the second-highest count in the city's history.