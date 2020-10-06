Ramsey County will consider leasing Fairview Health’s Bethesda Hospital building north of downtown St. Paul to transform it into a large homeless shelter.

On Monday, Fairview announced it would shutter the hospital and eliminate 900 jobs across its network of clinics and hospitals to stem financial losses.

Ramsey County Manager Ryan O’Connor said the county has been in closed-door talks with Fairview for several weeks. O’Connor said the lease and services will cost an estimated $2 to $3 million. The county is planning to run the shelter through spring 2022.

The hospital has a current patient capacity of 126, according to a Ramsey County spokesman. Commissioners talked about the plan at Tuesday’s board meeting and could vote on portions of it as early as next week.

Ramsey County Board Chair Toni Carter called the potential lease with Fairview a “huge opportunity and challenge.” Commissioners said they mourned the hospital’s closure and the lost jobs, but said they want to jump on this opportunity to create more shelter beds.

“Good can come of it. The repurposing of this building is exciting. It’s turnkey ready,” said Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo, noting the ample space, industrial kitchen and dining facilities.

The plan concentrates more homeless beds in and around downtown St. Paul. Catholic Charities, Union Gospel Mission and Ramsey County already operate shelters in the area.

In September, Ramsey County and St. Paul officials said they wanted to add 100 homeless shelter beds by winter, increasing the number of available beds in the east metro to more than 800. That number includes more than 200 beds the county has rented at local hotels.

Surging homelessness this year has filled shelters and led to makeshift camps across the region.

City and county leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem. St. Paul officials have consistently counted more than 300 homeless people living outside at dozens of camps across St. Paul — the highest number on record. The highest daily number of people the city recorded in camps last year was 26.

Commissioner Jim McDonough said he supported these triage efforts, including Bethesda and the hotel rentals, to help the homeless but lamented the lack of long-term solutions, including more permanent affordable housing options.

Several commissioners said the county had to wait to discuss plans for the shelter at Bethesda until Fairview made the announcement to its employees.

Commissioner Rafael Ortega said there now needs to be robust community engagement.