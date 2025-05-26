Rafal Nadal says he is content in retirement and hasn't picked up a racket in 6 months

PARIS — Rafael Nadal hasn't swung a tennis racket in the six months since the final match of his remarkable career. Eventually, he figures, he will do so again, if for no other reason than to prepare for exhibition matches. But for now, he is fine taking time away from the court in retirement.
He also was OK with realizing soon after walking away that he no longer felt the competitive streak that helped carry him to 22 Grand Slam titles. That total includes a remarkable 14 at the French Open, more championships than any other person won at one of his sport's major tournaments — and the site of a celebration of his excellence on Sunday in its main stadium.
When he would play golf, for example, ''I didn't care if I lose, if I win, if I play well, if I play bad. Was a strange feeling for me, and not funny. I didn't like to experience that, being honest, because I understand (sports differently).''
Not surprisingly, though, that period passed. It makes sense that the drive that pushed him for two decades to succeed, to strive to get better, to keep accumulating accolades would not quite disappear forever.
''I am competitive again,'' he pronounced with a smile. ''Just to let you know, I am enjoying my daily competitions when I play golf and when I do things, but I think in a much nicer way.''
Now he invests time in his family — his wife and 2-year-old son were at Court Philippe-Chatrier for Sunday's moving tribute — and business interests, including his tennis academy, a hotel company and a nutritional supplements company, plus his charitable foundation.
''I am discovering,'' said Nadal, who turns 39 on June 3, ''what really motivates me for this new life.''
And as for tennis?