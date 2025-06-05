Sports

Athletics' Shea Langeliers exits vs. Twins after grabbing left side while batting

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 9:52PM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shea Langeliers of the Athletics left Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins after grabbing his left side during an at-bat in the sixth inning.

The team later said he had left flank soreness.

Langeliers fouled off a pitch and went to the dugout with a 2-2 count. The A's were ahead 12-1 at the time.

Logan Davidson finished Langeliers' at-bat and struck out looking.

Langeliers, the A's usual starting catcher, was the designated hitter Thursday. Willie MacIver was behind the plate.

Langeliers is batting .237 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

