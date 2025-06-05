Some of the most notable accomplishments and moments of Aaron Rodgers' career so far

Rodgers started off slowly in his return from his torn Achilles tendon and then dealt with other knee, ankle and hamstring injuries as the Jets got off to a 2-3 start and fired coach Robert Saleh. Rodgers played better down the stretch, but New York finished 5-12 and missed the playoffs for the 14th straight year. After becoming the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 regular-season TD passes in the season finale, Rodgers said he needed to take some time off to ponder his playing future.