Some of the most notable accomplishments and moments of Aaron Rodgers' career so far

Aaron Rodgers isn't done playing just yet.
The 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP is planning to join the Pittsburgh Steelers for his 21st season. He spent his last two seasons with the New York Jets following an 18-year run with the Green Bay Packers to start his career.
Rodgers comes to Pittsburgh with a lengthy list of accomplishments and memorable moments.
Here are some of the most notable:
Long wait
After developing into an NFL prospect during one year at Butte College and two at Cal, Rodgers was a possibility to go No. 1 overall in the 2005 draft. But he had a longer-than-expected wait before Green Bay selected him 24th overall.
Patience pays off
After sitting behind Brett Favre for three seasons, Rodgers got his opportunity to be the Packers' starter in 2008 after Favre – who retired briefly and then returned -- was traded to the Jets. Rodgers quickly established himself as one of the NFL's top passers, throwing for 4,038 yards. It was the first of 10 seasons during which he'd pass for at least 4,000 yards.