Oilers are playing the hits early in the Stanley Cup Final, matching the Panthers' physicality

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had two hits on the opening shift of the Stanley Cup Final, and that was just the start of the Edmonton Oilers taking the body in Game 1 of their rematch against the Florida Panthers.
The series opener was a clear message that for all their skill and talent, the Oilers are eager to counter Florida's physicality with some of their own. The teams combined for 102 hits, many of them bruising body checks sending opponents into the glass and to the ice.
''We're a team that has proven we're going to play hard throughout the entire playoffs,'' winger Evander Kane, who had a game-high nine hits, said Thursday. "Just because we're playing Florida, that's not going to change.''
Doing so without injured forward Zach Hyman, the leading hitter in the playoffs, meant a team toughness, by committee approach. Guys like Kasperi Kapanen and Vasily Podkolzin who are not known for that aspect of hockey, showed they were more than willing to finish checks when available.
''We're a team built for a lot of the physical edge and whatnot,'' defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "Our team's not afraid of that. (We are) playing a really, really good opponent that brings up the physicality each night, and we have to match that.''
Best of Bennett
Florida's Sam Bennett scored twice in Game 1, in the process breaking the franchise record for goals in a playoff year with 12. The first was trademark Bennett on the edge of the crease, showing why he's so good this time of year and is about to get paid — either by the Panthers or someone else — this summer as a free agent.
''He's got a nose for the net," winger Matthew Tkachuk said. ''He's at the net a lot. Good things happen when you go to the net. He's confident. He's hard to play against on both sides of the puck, and he wants the puck and demands the puck. He's been playing really well.''